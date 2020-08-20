Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Elections 2020

No matter what your political preference is, it's hard to disagree that live music is a treat.

During the virtual Democratic National Convention this week, viewers got to hear a variety of singers and bands from pop, rock and country music, as Billie Eilish, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and other big names performed.

Here's a roundup of the music so far. Next week, the Republican National Convention runs from Monday through Thursday and will bring its own slate of performances.

Billie Eilish performs My Future

Jennifer Hudson sings A Change Is Gonna Come



"Honored to be apart of such a historic time, once again," Jennifer Hudson wrote on her Instagram.

Billy Porter performs For What It's Worth with Stephen Stills

"Last night I had the pleasure of performing at the Democratic National Convention with the incredible Stephen Stills," Billy Porter posted on his Instagram. "This is a powerful song which still resonates with us today as it did when it was originally released on Dec. 23, 1966."

John Legend and Common perform Glory

For their DNC performance, John Legend and Common performed their award-winning song "Glory," the official song of the 2014 film Selma that tells the story of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights march in Alabama.

The Chicks sing Star-Spangled Banner

"Use your VOICE. Use your VOTE," The Chicks posted on their Instagram. In June, the band members Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire changed their name from The Dixie Chicks to The Chicks so they no longer had a band name that associated with the Confederate-era South.

Leon Bridges performs Sweeter

Leon Bridges wrote his song "Sweeter" about the injustices and racism in the life of a Black man. He debuted his song in mid-June to raise awareness about the murder of George Floyd.

Prince Royale performs Stand by Me

"What an honor to take my bachata to the DNC and represent my Latino community," Prince Royale wrote on his Instagram. "This song is so special in many ways and to see it bring love and light 10 years after recording it is a beautiful thing."

Maggie Rogers performs Back in My Body

Maine's Democratic nominee for Senate Sara Gideon introduced Maggie Rogers, who sang Back in My Body. During her performance, she paid tribute to essential workers and medical professionals working during the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier this week, Rogers thanked former US President Barack Obama for including her song Love You For A Long Time on his 2020 Summer Playlist.