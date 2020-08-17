Barack Obama's summer playlist features tunes from Billie Eilish, Bob Marley

Rich Fury/Getty Images

If ever there was a summer where Americans needed distraction and entertainment, it's the summer of 2020. On Monday, former president Barack Obama shared a list of the songs that are getting him through this bizarre season, including music from teen singer Billie Eilish as well as from icons such as Bob Dylan and Bob Marley.

"Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time listening to music with my family," Obama said on social media. "I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer -- including songs from some of the artists at this week's DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it."

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

Artists performing at this week's Democratic National Convention and also on Obama's list include Eilish, John Legend, Leon Bridges, The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter and Jennifer Hudson. Originally scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, the convention is now virtual, featuring live and pretaped material from politicians, entertainers and other Americans.

Near the end of 2019, Obama shared a list of his favorite music, books and television shows of that year, including the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite, the saucy British comedy Fleabag, and music from Lizzo and Bruce Springsteen.