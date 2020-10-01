Billie Eilish drops music video for James Bond theme song No Time To Die

Universal

The James Bond: No Time To Die music video from Billie Eilish has finally been released, with the video launching on YouTube Thursday. It shows black and white footage from the upcoming movie, as well as the singer performing the song.

Billie Eilish was chosen back in January for the Bond theme, and is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The most recent No Time To Die trailer launched last month, with the movie to be the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's final outing as the spy. After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the movie is now scheduled to release in the UK and Australia on Nov. 12, and in the US on Nov. 20. It's the longest movie in the 007 series, with a runtime of two hours and 43 minutes.