Bill & Ted Face the Music: Fans get a chance to rock out in the movie

If you've ever wanted to be part of a Bill & Ted adventure, now's your chance. Bill & Ted Face the Music screenwriter Ed Solomon announced on Twitter Tuesday how fans can be part of the new movie.

Any fans wanting a cameo must listen to a new Bill & Ted Face the Music song demo track at the website PartyOnWithBillAndTed.com, then film themselves (or even their pets) doing something musical.

Hey, we'd like to invite any and all Bill & Ted fans* to have a chance to be in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Just follow the link and have a blast!https://t.co/doGIELhUCd



(*Offer good for non-fans, too.. but you'll need to watch the movie to see if you made it, so.. your call.) pic.twitter.com/TayUfComoE — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 5, 2020

They can play along on real instruments, or better yet, show off their air guitar skills, then submit their videos online for a chance to have their performance included in the new movie.

The PartyOnWithBillAndTed.com website offers a few tips on how to make the best video, such as learning the tempo of the demo track or simply using the song in the background.

Of course, it's always a good idea to be as creative as possible to stand out from the crowd.

"We want variety, and we want people to feel free to use their imagination and creativity," Solomon told Collider on Tuesday. "Rock out on air guitar. Or play a mop and a trash can lid. Just plain dancing is fine, too."

"We're not looking for anything specific, just fun and originality and a certain emotional quality that's impossible to specify, but usually emerges when people are having a good time," Solomon added.

The deadline for submissions is May 20. Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 21.