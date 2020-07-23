Get ready to be excellent to each other at home. Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming to on-demand and theaters Sept. 1, the official Twitter account revealed Thursday, along with a new trailer. It comes ahead of Saturday's San Diego Comic-Con panel, a virtual event that'll include stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

The third movie in the series takes place 29 years after 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and the pair are still best buds. Maybe too much so for their wives. Their daughters seem to be okay with it though.

It was originally meant to be released on Aug. 21, but got pushed to Aug. 28 last month. It's one of many 2020 blockbusters that have suffered delays as theaters contend with the coronavirus pandemic.