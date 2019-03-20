Bill & Ted 3 is coming, and strange things are afoot at the Circle K

Get ready to be excellent to each other. Bill & Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter announced in a video posted Wednesday that a third movie in that series, Bill & Ted Face The Music, will begin filming this summer for a 2020 release.

"It's all because of you guys, and so we owe you all a huge debt of gratitude, and we wanted to say, thank you," Winter says in the video. The text below the YouTube video announces Aug. 21, 2020 as the film's release date.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, starring Reeves and Winter as two goofy slackers who travel through time and meet up with famous historical figures, came out in 1989. Its sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, followed in 1991.