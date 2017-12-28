'Bill Nye Saves the World' returns online

Eddy Chen / Netflix

The first part of the second season of "Bill Nye Saves the World" arrives at Netflix on Dec. 29. Nye will look at a bunch of different topics including time travel.

With the new year coming up, those of you with young children might want to look at Netflix. The service has a bunch of specials that let you watch a New Year's countdown on demand. Search for "New Year's Eve Countdown 2018" and you'll find several titles so you can have an early night for the kids.

Want to know what else is new?

Bill Nye and NYE countdowns for the end of the year

