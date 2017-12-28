CNET también está disponible en español.

'Bill Nye Saves the World' returns online

Netflix releases six new episodes where everybody's favorite science guy takes on some interesting topics.

Bill Nye

Try as I might I cannot figure out a "The End is Nye" quip.

 Eddy Chen / Netflix

The first part of the second season of "Bill Nye Saves the World" arrives at Netflix on Dec. 29. Nye will look at a bunch of different topics including time travel. 

With the new year coming up, those of you with young children might want to look at Netflix. The service has a bunch of specials that let you watch a New Year's countdown on demand. Search for "New Year's Eve Countdown 2018" and you'll find several titles so you can have an early night for the kids. 

