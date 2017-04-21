Bill Nye wants to save the world from science deniers

3:48 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Bill Nye is once again targeting the millennial generation with a TV show -- in a time when science is under attack.

Some call it the antiscience revolution, but a growing number of reasonable people believe the Earth is flat, climate change is fake, genetically modified foods are toxic and vaccines are dangerous -- even though the science is there to debunk these views.

Cue The Science Guy. Can a show help demystify science to a world that's questioning the validity of the scientific method?

"This is our mission, to enlighten people," said Nye, who visited CNET to talk about his new show, "Bill Nye Saves the World," premiering Friday on Netflix. "I am hoping to get people to have a scientific perspective on issues facing our society."

For six years in the '90s, Nye's first show taught children about the principles of science, with a silly spin. Now with Nye's fan base grown up, his new show has a different chemical composition, infusing the best elements of late-night TV: opening monologues, studio audience, correspondents in the field, expert panels, celebrity guests -- and of course it wouldn't be Bill without a few captivating analogy-infused science demonstrations.

In the 13 episodes, Nye collaborates with celebrities like Alton Brown, Tim Gunn, and Joel McHale to explore basic, proven science that has become politicized and debated.

"I don't think this will last, the antiscience thing." Nye told CNET. "And the big example right now is climate change...There are very few young climate change deniers. So these people are going to age out. Are we going to replace them with enlightened people that want to do something about climate change fast enough?"

In his show, Nye targets several controversial topics, including genetically modified foods. (And to hear Nye's take on food-science issues, watch a bonus clip from the interview on our sister site, Chowhound.) Not all topics are so heavy. In one episode, Nye explores video games, and in another, private space travel.

But with the opportunity to interview The Science Guy, we couldn't pass up the chance to actually try some science. Since Nye is great at teaching using everyday household objects, we set up a lab to see what would happen. Did we learn something? You betcha!

Nye was a good sport with our improv science lab -- and in his mission to save the world, he also signed our world. You can win the globe he autographed for us, as seen in the video above. Here are the details on how to enter (but you'll want to watch our video interview first to prep your answer).

How to enter

Register as a CNET user (by clicking the head icon in the top-right corner of the page, then Join CNET). If you're already registered, there's no need to register again -- you just need to be logged in.

Locate the comments section, then answer this question: "To save the world, Bill Nye says we need to figure out how to give everyone on the planet access to clean water, reliable and renewable energy, and the internet. Do you agree, and why or why not?" Then click Post Comment.

Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winners will be chosen randomly.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until Friday, April 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Some legalese: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, 18 and older, and a registered user of CNET.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on April 28, 2017. See rules for details.



