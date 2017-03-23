Bill Murray works his sports magic and Xavier upsets Arizona

You may never have a run of sports luck as good as Bill Murray is having. The actor and comedian was a constant presence last fall as his beloved Chicago Cubs won their first World Series title in more than a century.

And on Thursday night, Murray was in attendance as Xavier University, where his son Luke is an assistant basketball coach, knocked off No. 2-ranked Arizona, qualifying for the Elite Eight. (And yes, "Scrooged" fans, "Xavier" was also the middle name of Murray's character in that 1988 film -- a sign?)

Dad was a little proud.

For those who didn't have Murray's family ties, the Arizona loss was just another nail in the coffin of our quickly decomposing March Madness brackets. Can we run this tournament over again, like "Groundhog Day"?

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.