Bill Murray reveals he's already filmed scenes for Marvel's Ant-Man 3

While promoting Wes Anderson's latest movie The French Dispatch, Bill Murray casually revealed he's already shot scenes for a Marvel movie.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind," Murray told German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (via Variety's translation).

While Murray didn't explicitly say the movie is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he referenced working with Peyton Reed, director of Ant-Man 3.

"In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project," Murray continued. "But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director -- and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director."

Murray went on to cite "the cheerleader story, Bring It On", calling it a "damn good" movie. 2000's Bring It On was directed by Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man movies and is working on the third.

"So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise," Murray added.

He also said he probably wouldn't jump into a big superhero blockbuster again.

"Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don't think I need that experience a second time."

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murray has dabbled in Marvel projects before. In 1975, before his days on Saturday Night Live, Murray voiced Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, on the Fantastic Four Radio Show.

A Pre-SNL Bill Murray played The Human Torch in the Fantastic Four Radio Show back in 1975.



Happy Groundhog Day! pic.twitter.com/m2sUrhTPzc — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) February 2, 2021

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released July 28, 2023.