Bill Gates works with 'Love Actually' cast for Red Nose Day

Universal Pictures

Bill Gates found the perfect feel-good movie to associate with his foundation.

The stars of "Love Actually", including Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy and Liam Neeson, appeared in a new video announcing the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's pledge to match up to $1 million in donations made to Red Nose Day.

Donations can be made through a link that comes with the video on Facebook. Other big names got involved, from Ben Affleck (no, he isn't smiling), to Patrick Dempsey and Ed Sheeran. The celebrities hold up signs a la Andrew Lincoln's character from "Love Actually," asking for donations. It's actually great.

Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. PT, a Facebook livestream will be hosted by "Silicon Valley's" Kumail Nanjiani to help raise funds for Red Nose Day. It will involve karaoke, so... try to tune in.

Red Nose Day is a fundraising event organised by Comic Relief (which was created by "Love Actually" writer/director Richard Curtis) with a mission to end child poverty. A "Love Actually" sequel called "Red Nose Day Actually" will air during NBC's Red Nose Day Comic Relief special on May 25.

Donate to Red Nose Day here.