That's rich: Bill Gates will play himself on 'Big Bang Theory'

Sonja Flemming, CBS

There are some big, geeky brains on "The Big Bang Theory," but next month, they'll be joined by a real-life one.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates will appear on the CBS comedy in March, CBS confirmed Tuesday. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

In the episode, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) "hosts Gates at her work, (and) the guys do everything in their power to meet him."

But here's the real question: Will Sheldon be seeking revenge for that one time Gates allegedly punched him in the nose? In a 2011 episode, Raj and Howard gleefully explain that the billionaire smacked Sheldon in the schnoz after being told "maybe if you weren't so distracted by sick children in Africa, you could have put a little more thought into Windows Vista."

Sheldon, you totally had that one coming.

"The Big Bang Theory" returns to CBS on March 1.