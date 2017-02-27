Bill Gates channels David Pumpkins to promote his Ask Me Anything

Bill Gates

We have so many questions.

Microsoft's Bill Gates is hosting his fifth Ask Me Anything on Reddit's r/IAmA at 9 a.m. PT on Monday. Gates' posts on the subreddit have been popular, netting more than 71,000 comments since his first "Ask Me Anything" thread in 2013. He's since remained one of Reddit's celebrity users, regularly participating in Secret Santa for lucky redditors.

While Gates makes a fine Santa, it's his David S. Pumpkins impression that has us scratching our heads. Microsoft's co-founder donned a Christmas tree suit in between two snowman dancers in a parody of Tom Hanks' "David S. Pumpkins" from Saturday Night Live to promote his AmA.

It's got the goofy music with Gates doing the thumbs-up dancing, but sadly, no spanking. The video ends with Gates lip-syncing with Pumpkins' catchphrase, "any questions?"

In his previous AMAs, Gates has answered questions about the NSA, his expensive guilty pleasures and financial advice. Somebody please ask him where he got the idea to David S. Pumpkins. We'll be sure to update this if we get an answer.