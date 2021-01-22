Bill Gates shares photo of his coronavirus vaccine, says 'I feel great'

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates funds medical research and vaccine programs through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and has often spoken out about his belief in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, it was his turn to get one. Gates tweeted a photo of himself -- eyeglasses off, sleeve rolled up -- receiving the first of his two coronavirus shots. He thanked those who helped develop and distribute the vaccine and noted that he's feeling fine.

"One of the benefits of being 65 is that I'm eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine," Gates wrote. "I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point."

Gates lives in Washington state, which is currently giving the vaccine to anyone 65 and older, plus other people who qualify for various reasons, including healthcare workers and first responders. Gates turned 65 on Oct. 28, so he just made the cut.

Late last year, Gates urged Americans to wear masks and continue to social distance as they wait to receive the vaccine, and expressed his belief that all the vaccines in development will work well.

On Inauguration Day Wednesday, Gates said he looks forward to working with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on such issues as climate change and COVID-19.

"This has been a troubling time in America, but I see promise in the months and years ahead," Gates said.

Other famous people, including then-president-elect Biden and actor Ian McKellen, have also shared photos of themselves getting the vaccine and encouraged others to do so when possible.