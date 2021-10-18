Bill Gates is a father-in-law. The Microsoft co-founder's oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, wed Nayel Nassar on Saturday, and on Monday, Bill Gates shared a photo of the happy couple.

"Jenn and Nayel, it's impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day," he wrote. "I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together."

Jennifer Gates, 25, is a medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Her new husband, an Egyptian-American, participated in the 2020 Summer Olympics, competing for Egypt in equestrian jumping events but not winning a medal. Nassar was born in Chicago. Gates and Nassar both graduated from Stanford University.

Jennifer Gates' parents, Bill and Melinda French Gates, are officially divorced as of August. They were married for 27 years and have two other children in addition to Jennifer.

Melinda French Gates also shared a wedding photo on her Instagram account.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," she wrote. "So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day."

According to The Daily Mail, Jennifer Gates wore a custom-designed Vera Wang lace wedding gown, while Bill Gates wore a dark suit and Melinda French Gates wore a flowing purple gown. The wedding was held on Jennifer Gates' 142-acre horse farm in North Salem, New York.

The three Gates children generally stay out of the spotlight. In February, Jennifer Gates received her coronavirus vaccine and joked about the conspiracy theories involving her father in an Instagram post. The post is no longer available, but at the time, Jennifer Gates posted "sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain."