When you think of Bill Gates, his athletic ability may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the Microsoft co-founder will team with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer in a match for charity.

"Roger might have a few more Grand Slam titles than I do, but we share a belief that all children deserve a world-class education," Gates said in a statement Wednesday. "His Match for Africa events are a fun way to help make that happen."

Federer, the 19-time Grand Slam tennis champion, will pair up with billionaire Gates to play a match against Savannah Guthrie, anchor of NBC's "Today Show," who'll be partnered with American pro Jack Sock. After the Gates-Federer vs. Guthrie-Sock match, Federer and Sock will play each other without the "help" of their celeb pals.

In the video above, posted Thursday, watch Federer coach Gates through some intense training, including the all-important wardrobe choice.

Dubbed "Match for Africa 5," the event will take place on March 5 at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. PT. Proceeds will benefit the Roger Federer Foundation which raises money for children's education in Africa.

The two teamed up in 2017, and won, against Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and American pro John Isner in a Seattle match.

"Roger and I are 1-0 as a doubles pair after last year's event," Gates said, "so I'm hoping we can keep the streak alive while raising money for an important cause."