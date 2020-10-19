CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

AOC starts Twitch channel 2020 Orionid meteor shower Walmart Black Friday Stimulus negotiations Fauci warns against thinking pandemic is nearly over Control Game of Thrones star in live game iPhone 12 and 5G

Bill Gates reveals details of his upcoming climate change book

How to Avoid a Climate Disaster will be published in February 2021.

Listen
- 01:22
billgatescropped.jpg

Bill Gates has a new book coming out.

 GatesNotes.com

"Author" isn't a new title for Microsoft and Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates. His first book, The Road Ahead, came out in 1995, and Business @ the Speed of Thought in 1999. But his next work tackles one of the vital issues of our day: climate change. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need, is set to be published by Knopf on Feb. 16, 2021, and Gates said on Monday that he'll propose positive steps that individuals, governments and companies can each take.

"It's inspiring to see so much passion these days for dealing with climate change, and to know that the world has set some ambitious goals for solving it," Gates said in a tweet. "What we need now are practical plans to reach those goals."

Gates has spent a decade investigating the causes and effects of climate change, his publisher's site says. In August, he warned that while COVID-19 is "awful," the climate change crisis could be even worse, saying that by the year 2100, climate change could be "five times as deadly" as the novel coronavirus.

He has high hopes for the new book. "I hope to explain the science in a clear and compelling way," Gates said in a post on his GatesNotes blog. "I'll also propose a plan for what we need to do over the next decade and beyond to build the tools that will help us eliminate greenhouse gas emissions while scaling up the powerful solutions we already have."

The 288-page book is priced at $27.95.

Now playing: Watch this: Atlantic hurricanes: A violent past and a worrisome future
21:45