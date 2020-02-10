Bill Gates reportedly orders $645M hydrogen-powered superyacht

James Martin/CNET

Bill Gates is hoping to hit the seas in the the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht, according to the Sunday Telegraph, and it'll set him back around $645 million. He's apparently commissioned a 370-foot Aqua luxury ship designed by Dutch marine architects Sinot.

The designs include a pair of 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks to store liquid hydrogen at minus 420 farenheit. The vessels' fuel cells will combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, and water will be the only byproduct of the process. Gates' one apparently will have a diesel back-up since there aren't many hydrogen refuelling stations around at the moment.

It's scheduled to go to sea in 2024, Telegraph noted. Even though the superyacht will be environmentally friendly, it also sounds pretty luxurious -- it includes an infinity pool, helipad, spa and gym, according to the Guardian.

However, Sinot denied in an email to CNET that the Aqua concept had been sold to Gates. The designer "has no business relationship" with the billionaire, it said, and reports about the vessel are "incorrect."

Gates Ventures (his investment firm) didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

