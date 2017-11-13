Bill Gates puts up $100M to fight Alzheimer's

James Martin/CNET

Bill Gates is known for his generosity, and he's taking it further with an investment into Alzheimer's research.

The founder of Microsoft has given away 32.91 billion over his lifetime, much of which has been spent as the richest person in the world. His latest $100 million gift is going in two equal chunks to organizations on the cutting edge of fighting dementia.

The Dementia Discovery Fund will get the first $50 million to help its mission of bringing together government and industry to work on treatments. The second will go to "less mainstream" start-up ventures working in Alzheimer's research Gates told Reuters. Both are comprised of his personal money, and not made as part of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Alzheimer's is a form of dementia that affects more than 5 million Americans. "It's a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy - even for the people who stay alive - is very high," said Gates.

The progress of the disease cannot be slowed with current treatments, which at best can only ease the symptoms. Gates says he hopes that drugs to help Alzheimer's sufferers will be developed within 10 years, but said "it's possible that won't be achieved."

