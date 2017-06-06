Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have enough money to buy themselves the most rarified entertainment -- personal concerts from Beyonce and five-star tropical vacations. So it's kind of endearing to see the Microsoft co-founder and the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, longtime friends, goofing off the way you and a pal might on a lunch break at the mall.

In a video Gates shared on his blog Tuesday, the two wander around Berkshire-owned Nebraska Furniture Mart and check out the goods.

"My real vocational goal was to be a mattress tester," Buffett tells Gates. "I never got that, but they did name a mattress after me. The Warren."

So the two plop down on a floor sample of The Warren and try it out. "I think this is better than the mattress I sleep on at home," Gates says.

Watch the video to see the two test out recliners, discuss leadership and careers, and get lost trying to find their way out of the store.