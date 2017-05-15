Bill Gates tells college students what careers he'd pursue today

Not plastics. Instead the Microsoft co-founder advises AI, energy and biosciences, and he also has a book recommendation.

Bill Gates has some advice for new college grads.

"Plastics" may have been the career byword for Benjamin Braddock back in "The Graduate," but things have changed 50 years later.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweeted out a stream of advice for new college graduates (and anyone else) on Monday, and though he referenced the "plastics" line, Gates has some different suggestions.

And then Gates delivered a bit of an online graduation speech, musing on what he's learned since his own college days (he famously dropped out of Harvard in the 1970s after two years).

And Gates wrapped things up with a reading recommendation -- Steven Pinker's 2011 book "The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined."

And then the billionaire got a little inspirational.

