Bill Gates invites redditors to ask him anything

Today's your chance to ask billionaire Bill Gates anything you want. On Monday, the Microsoft co-founder tweeted that redditors can ask him anything during a Reddit AMA (which stands for Ask Me Anything) session starting at 10 a.m. PT.
In a video attached to the tweet, Gates hinted some of the topics could include artificial intelligence, hot dogs and joyrides in a bulldozer.
These AMA sessions have become basically a yearly tradition for Gates. Last year, in his sixth AMA, Gates talked his lack of political ambitions, his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and his fondness for tomato soup.
Check back later for the highlights from Gates' AMA on Monday.
