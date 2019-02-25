CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Bill Gates invites redditors to ask him anything

The AMA session kicks off on Reddit at 10 a.m. PT.

Bill Gates will answer your questions today starting at 10 a.m. PT. 

 Alessandro Di Ciommo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Today's your chance to ask billionaire Bill Gates anything you want. On Monday, the Microsoft co-founder tweeted that redditors can ask him anything during a Reddit AMA (which stands for Ask Me Anything) session starting at 10 a.m. PT. 

In a video attached to the tweet, Gates hinted some of the topics could include artificial intelligence, hot dogs and joyrides in a bulldozer.

These AMA sessions have become basically a yearly tradition for Gates. Last year, in his sixth AMA, Gates talked his lack of political ambitions, his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and his fondness for tomato soup. 

Check back later for the highlights from Gates' AMA on Monday. 

