Bill Gates invites redditors to ask him anything

Today's your chance to ask billionaire Bill Gates anything you want. On Monday, the Microsoft co-founder tweeted that redditors can ask him anything during a Reddit AMA (which stands for Ask Me Anything) session starting at 10 a.m. PT.

In a video attached to the tweet, Gates hinted some of the topics could include artificial intelligence, hot dogs and joyrides in a bulldozer.

Hey @reddit, come ask me anything during my AMA at 10am. pic.twitter.com/pDsfPk304K — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 25, 2019

These AMA sessions have become basically a yearly tradition for Gates. Last year, in his sixth AMA, Gates talked his lack of political ambitions, his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and his fondness for tomato soup.

