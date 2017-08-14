You can now follow Bill Gates on Instagram

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and perennial richest man in the world, has joined Instagram.

Gates opened his account on Friday and has only one post, but he's already gotten more than 198,000 followers. He notes that he'll be using the account for "sharing things I'm learning through my foundation work and other interests."

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims, among other goals, to enhance healthcare and reduce global poverty. The first photo Gates posted shows the philantropist preparing to have a meal with children in Tanzania.

Gates has more money than those much derided Rich Kids of Instagram, but don't expect him to be posting shots of champagne on gold-plated yachts or sunning in St. Tropez. That's OK with Instagrammers, though -- more than 82,000 have liked Gates' debut photo so far.

His wife, Melinda French Gates, welcomed her husband to the service with a throwback photo.