Bill Gates is giving this one free book to college graduates

Enlarge Image Bill Gates/Gates Notes

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is one of the world's most influential tastemakers when it comes to summer reading. This year he's offering a top choice from his annual summer reading list as a free gift to US college graduates.

Factfulness, by Hans Rosling, with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund, is the one book Gates thinks every college graduate should read. Rosling was a Swedish physician and expert on global health issues who died in 2017. The book is subtitled "Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World--and Why Things Are Better Than You Think."

Gates describes the book as one of the best he's ever read and says "it has especially useful insights for anyone who's making the leap out of college and into the next phase of life." In his summer reading recommendation, Gates said the book offers a breakthrough way of understanding basic truths about the world.

Gates is offering a free download of the book to anyone awarded an associate's, bachelor's or post-graduate degree from a US college or university this spring. You can sign up on his Gates Notes website.

The gift is only good for graduates of US colleges Due to issues with international publishing rights. Those of you outside the US will have to pick up a copy on your own dime or borrow it from your local library.

Gates' recommendation for the book reads a little like an excerpt from a commencement speech. He concludes with, "My wish for you at this special time is to learn to think, and act, factfully."