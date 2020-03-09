Bill Gates funds coronavirus home testing kits, report says

Michael Cohen / Stringer/ Getty Images

Business titan Bill Gates' foundation will reportedly fund home testing kits for those who think they might be infected with the coronavirus. The kit will allow the user to swab their nose and send the sample back to health officials for analysis. The results would have approximately a two-day turnaround.

If positive, those infected can fill out online forms about their movements and contacts so health officials can track the virus' spread, according to a Sunday report from The Seattle Times. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation didn't immediately respond to request for comment, but Scott Dowell, leader of the coronavirus response within the foundation, told the Times that its goal is have thousands of tests processed daily.

The foundation donated $100 million towards coronavirus detection and treatment last week.

