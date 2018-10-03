Bill Gates-funded Likewise app gives you recommendations from people you trust

Likewise

When you use Yelp for restaurant recommendations or TripAdvisor for places to see, you're often putting the fate of your travel/dining experience in the hands of a stranger.

Likewise is a new app that gathers recommendations from people you know or trust. And these recommendations aren't limited to one thing. They can be someone's favorite books, movies, TV shows, or brunch spots.

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Likewise was announced on Wednesday. Likewise comes from the private office of Bill Gates. Larry Cohen, a former Microsoft exec and managing partner of Gates' private office, helped come up with the idea for the app and co-founded Likewise.

Bill Gates has invested in a handful of startups over the years, ranging from Change.org, Impossible Foods to EtaGen. But because of Gates' close involvement with Likewise, the company credits him as an investor and "the ultimate beta tester."

Likewise is currently available for both iOS and Android.