Bill Gates celebrates 10 years on Twitter by sharing 7 favorite tweets

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates joined Twitter a decade ago, and he seems to enjoy the platform more than most billionaires. Although Gates' Twitter personality isn't as free-wheeling as, say, Tesla's Elon Musk, he regularly shares information about causes that matter to him as well as a few personal tidbits.

Now Gates is celebrating that anniversary by looking back on some of his favorite tweets.

"I joined Twitter 10 years (and a couple of days) ago," Gates tweeted on Thursday. "These are some of my favorite tweets. What's your favorite tweet from the last 10 years?"

I joined @Twitter ten years (and a couple of days) ago. These are some of my favorite tweets. What’s your favorite tweet from the last ten years? pic.twitter.com/wnylJeSG3q — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 23, 2020

In a short video posted Thursday, Gates reveals seven of those favorites, including his first-ever tweet, which began with the famed phrase "Hello World," often used by newbie programmers.

"Hello World."

Hard at work on my foundation letter - publishing on 1/25. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 19, 2010

Gates' favorite tweets include one on the shocking amount of cement China has used in the last three years, and another on the importance of vaccines. There's one on the challenge to reinvent the toilet, one on the most beautiful chart in the world, and another on why Gates hates mosquitoes. Even former president Barack Obama makes a humorous appearance.

I was touched when Melinda asked me to introduce her at her #MomentofLift book tour stop in Seattle tonight. I wanted to do right by her but wasn’t sure what the best approach was -- so I turned to someone with some expertise in this area… pic.twitter.com/AYKp6MPC6E — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2019

Gates also highlighted his Twitter video where he takes the ice-bucket challenge for ALS -- naturally, the techie built an elaborate setup rather than just have wife Melinda dump water on his head.

Brrr! I dumped ice water on my head to raise awareness for ALS. Over to you, @ryanseacrest, @elonmusk, and @TEDchris http://t.co/ZzqmhkGbMS — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 15, 2014

"Thank you, Twitter, for 10 great years, and here's to 10 more," Gates says at the end of his video.