See Bill Gates and Warren Buffett work a Dairy Queen shift together

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Bill Gates hasn't stopped after leaving Microsoft. He's busy recommending summer reading books and working to improve health care around the world. He's also making Blizzards at DQ with Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Gates took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his adventures in fast food, saying he thinks he was a quicker study than Buffett when it came to making milkshakes.

Warren and I recently picked up a @DairyQueen shift. I think I may have been a quicker study in the Blizzard department, but watch the video below and judge for yourself: https://t.co/BJc1nV4kpa pic.twitter.com/J1NgS0EbfE — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 4, 2019

Gates is full of admiration for the engineering feat that's an upside-down Blizzard, calling it "a surprising piece of fast food performance art to prove that each treat is so thick it will defy gravity."

Buffett owns Dairy Queen through Berkshire Hathaway. Gates posted a video showing the DQ exploits, complete with aprons and name tags.

Gates is indeed a quick study. He bested Buffett at soft serve and displayed a deft touch when it came to customer service while working the cash register. His Blizzard also survived the gravity test while Buffett's ended up in a pile on the counter.

There's a surreal feeling that comes from watching two of the wealthiest people in the world learn how to make gravity-defying milkshakes, but Gates is getting at something here. Hidden in this fun day are insights into Buffett's world. It's about patience, avid reading and sometimes having Oreos and ice cream for breakfast.

Gates and Buffett's young DQ supervisor had a comment on their performance: "Could have done better." But he'd still hire them.