Bill and Ted go on another adventure in Face the Music trailer

The Wyld Stallyns are back, and they have daughters! Bill & Ted Face the Music (the third film in the Bill and Ted movie series) shows Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill) doing what they do best: bringing people together through music and wild-eyed optimism.

The official Bill & Ted movie Twitter account and screenwriter Ed Solomon tweeted on Tuesday a new trailer for the movie, which is scheduled to come out Aug. 21 (even though the trailer only says "summer 2020").

The movie takes place 29 years after 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, but that doesn't mean the characters are necessarily wiser, just older.

Bill and Ted's band, Wyld Stallyns, may have composed thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write the greatest song ever written. In the film, a visitor from the future informs the duo that they'll write a song that'll save the world.

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/MSZToqIOQZ — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

So Bill and Ted set out on another time-traveling adventure to find inspiration for the perfect tune, deciding to go to the future and take the song from their future selves. Ted wonders if that's stealing.

"How is that stealing, if we're stealing it from ourselves, dude?" Bill rationalizes, before a cut to some celebratory air guitar with their old pal Death (a returning William Sadler).

It turns out that their future selves are in prison, and they piled on some muscle. But they're still rockin' out, even if their song is "a little on the dark side" for Ted.

"But y'know, that's cool," he says.

This time Bill and Ted's millennial offspring are there to help. Samara Weaving plays Bill's daughter, Thea Preston, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Ted's daughter, Billie Logan. Plus, a bunch of historical figures and a few music legends will join their quest.

As a bit of trivia, it's no coincidence that the trailer was released on Tuesday. June 9 has been referred to as Bill & Ted Day for years by fans.

The day refers to a line from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, when Bill and Ted are visited by future versions of themselves outside the Circle K convenience store. To prove it's them they ask each other what number they're thinking of.

Bill and Ted respond with, "Sixty-nine, dudes!" So fans made June 9 (June is the six month and nine as the day of the month) as the day to celebrate all things Bill and Ted.