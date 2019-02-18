Bill & Ted 3 teaser reminds us to 'be excellent to each other'

While we wait patiently for the clueless time-traveling duo Ted Logan and Bill Preston to take us on another adventure in the upcoming film Bill & Ted Face the Music, the official movie Twitter account just gave fans a teaser message.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, the tweet posted a simple black and white image on Sunday that said "Be excellent to each other." This is one of Bill & Ted's most famous quotes from the original movie.
This will be the third movie in the Bill & Ted series, with the original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penning the script, Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) set to direct and Steven Soderbergh executive producing.
The long-awaited sequel to 1989's Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and the 1991 follow-up Bogus Journey reunites actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter and takes place 29 years after 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.
In the new film, a visitor from the future warns Bill and Ted that only their Wyld Stallyns band can write a song to save the world.
So Bill and Ted set out on another time-traveling adventure to find inspiration for the perfect song that will hopefully bring balance to the universe.
Plus this time Bill and Ted's daughters, a new bunch of historical figures and a few music legends will join them on their quest.
While there's no official word on the exact release date of Bill & Ted Face the Music, Soderbergh did hint that it could premiere around Christmas time.
