Bill and Melinda Gates talk health and education in annual letter

The Gates Foundation's 2020 letter, "Why we swing for the fences," reflects on its 20-year history.

Melinda and Bill Gates released their annual letter on Monday.

 Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates released their 12th annual letter early Monday, and looked back how the Gates Foundation has spent $53.8 billion since its formation in 2000. You can read the whole thing, entitled "Why we swing for the fences," but here are the topics they focus on:

  • Global Health
  • Education
  • Climate
  • Gender

