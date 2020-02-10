Bill and Melinda Gates released their 12th annual letter early Monday, and looked back how the Gates Foundation has spent $53.8 billion since its formation in 2000. You can read the whole thing, entitled "Why we swing for the fences," but here are the topics they focus on:
- Global Health
- Education
- Climate
- Gender
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Bill and Melinda Gates talk health and education in annual letter
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.