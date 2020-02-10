Bill and Melinda Gates talk health and education in annual letter

Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates released their 12th annual letter early Monday, and looked back how the Gates Foundation has spent $53.8 billion since its formation in 2000. You can read the whole thing, entitled "Why we swing for the fences," but here are the topics they focus on:

Global Health

Education

Climate

Gender

In our new annual letter, @melindagates and I write about why we think the risks we’ve taken in the first two decades of our foundation have set us up for future progress. https://t.co/c1ewuGXyhl — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 10, 2020

This story will be updated shortly.