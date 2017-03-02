China's bike-sharing Ofa app is now worth $1B

Enlarge Image Bernard Weil, Toronto Star

There are a few companies working to make bike-sharing as ubiquitous as ride-hailing, and one Chinese company just got a step closer.

Bike-sharing app Ofa raised $450 million in its latest round of funding, reports Bloomberg. That raises its valuation to over $1 billion.

The service, targeting those tired of congested roads and public transport, allows users to locate a bicycle parked near them, unlock it through an app and hop on for a ride. The fee is paid upon arrival at destination.

Bike sharing is not a new concept, with companies such as Citi Bike already taking users on rides along the streets of New York. But while other countries' bike-sharing schemes require bikes to be returned to designated locations after use, Chinese bike-sharing companies allow riders to park their bikes anywhere in the city.

Ofo, previously funded by the Uber-slaying Didi Chuxing, is working at expanding its global footprint, as the company's bikes are due to arrive in several countries around the world, including the US, reports the South China Morning Post.

