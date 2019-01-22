Mister Rogers documentary voted biggest Oscars 2019 snub

Enlarge Image Fandango

It likely wouldn't have bothered the late Fred Rogers, he of the calm demeanor and humble attitude. But some fans of the man behind Mister Rogers' Neighborhood were upset when the Academy Award nominations came out on Tuesday, and the film about Rogers, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, wasn't nominated for best documentary.

Movie ticket site Fandango surveyed more than 1,000 moviegoers after the nominations announcement, and they voted the feel-good film about America's favorite neighbor the biggest snub.

Coming in second on the snubs list: Bradley Cooper wasn't nominated for best director for the remake of A Star is Born. And in third place, fans felt Crazy Rich Asians got snubbed when the hit rom-com didn't nab any nominations.

But fans rejoiced in other Oscars news. Coming in first as fans' happiest Oscar surprise: Marvel's majestic Black Panther earning seven noms. Fans' second-happiest moment came when veteran actor Sam Elliott was nominated for best supporting actor for A Star is Born, and third on the list was Willem Dafoe's nomination for best actor for the Vincent Van Gogh biopic At Eternity's Gate.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Feb. 24.