Biggest Black Friday PlayStation deals: $199 PS4 Slim bundle, $299 PS4 Pro, $250 PSVR bundle with 5 games (just updated)

There's nothing like spending quality holiday time with your PlayStation. And if you want to treat yourself with new games or a console upgrade, then we have some sweet deals for you.

It's finally Black Friday and it's literally game time. Today you can load up on new games or upgrade your console, including huge discounts on PS4 consoles and bundles at all major retailers. Some of those prices are partially down to the news that Sony and Microsoft have releases due in 2020 -- the new PlayStation 5 and next Xbox, respectively. But why wait? You need the sweetest games deals out there, and we've got you sorted. And don't forget to check out the PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.

PlayStation console bundles available now

PS4 Pro bundle for $299 (back in stock)

Includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Walmart

The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop and Amazon. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, usually worth $30. Read the PlayStation 4 Pro review.

Update, Friday morning: Back in stock online at most major retailers.

$299 at Walmart

Other retailers with PS4 Pro Modern Warfare bundle:

See it at Best Buy

See it at GameStop

PS4 Slim (1TB) with 3 great games: $200 (back in stock)

Includes God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered
Sony

This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up.

  • God of War
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids.

Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

$200 at Best Buy

Other retailers with PS4 Slim bundle:

See it at Walmart

See it at GameStop

PSVR 5-game bundle for $299

Virtual Reality hardware plus 5 great games
Sony

Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of $299:

Read the PlayStation VR review.

$299 at Walmart

PSVR with full accessories plus 2-game bundle for $250

Includes motion controllers, motion camera and 2 games
Sony

If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read the PlayStation VR review .

$250 at Best Buy

PlayStation games and accessory deals available now

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced at PlayStation.com.