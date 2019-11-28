Biggest Black Friday 2019 games console deals: Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS4 discounts available now

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday hasn't technically begun, but video games and console deals are plentiful already: PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bundles, games, consoles and accessories are all available for lower-than-usual prices. Stores including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target have already delivered serious price cuts, and we expect more great deals to come this evening and tomorrow. Keep checking back to see what else goes on sale.

Already the Nintendo Switch deals have started to pop up. Earlier, we found a solid discount on the Nintendo Switch V2 with Spyro Reignited Trilogy at Walmart for $299 -- but it sold out quickly. We'll see if it returns. Note that there's also a Mario Kart bundle set to land on Thursday, albeit with the older Switch.

Otherwise, a word to the wise: Both the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox are scheduled for a late 2020 debut, and they'll both play games from their respective predecessors. That said, they are at least a year away, so a PS4 or Xbox One still makes a great gift for this holiday season.

We've organized the bundles and discounts below by console, with those available now toward the top and those coming soon down below. Have a look.

Black Friday PS4 deals AVAILABLE NOW

Walmart The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop and Amazon. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, usually worth $30. Read the PlayStation 4 Pro review.

This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

Black Friday Xbox deals AVAILABLE NOW

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- everyone, it seems, is hotly anticipating Jedi Fallen Order, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise (especially if your TV isn't equipped to handle HDR anyway, for example). We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle. You can also get it at Target with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals AVAILABLE NOW

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, we didn't expect to see any deals for Black Friday 2019. But while it's $200 pretty much everywhere, we did find it -- for a limited time, and while supplies last -- for $175. Right now, Antonline (via Google Shopping) has the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout. When this deal runs out, it's back to $200 pretty much everywhere. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Walmart This is the new version of the Switch, which offers an improved battery life of up to 9 hours. And with this bundle, it's more or less like getting Spyro Reignited Trilogy for free. Update: This bundle is sold out.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals COMING SOON

Nintendo Nintendo is bundling a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a first-gen Switch console for $300, which saves you a cool $50 or so. That's a solid deal, but be aware that doesn't feature the newer Switch with the somewhat longer battery life -- you're getting the HAC-001, which features the original 4.5 hour run time. Here's a full breakdown of the difference between the models in detail. Bottom line: Get this bundle if you're buying for someone who's a Switch "docker" -- a "hander" will want the newer model with better battery life. This deal begins on Nov. 28. Read more: The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

Originally posted earlier this month. Updated with additional deals and information.

