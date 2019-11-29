Biggest Black Friday 2019 deals: All of the Fitbit and Apple Watch models on sale now

The Black Friday sales continue to keep prices low on the Apple Watch and the Fitbit, with almost every model currently available at a discount. Amazon has slashed the price of nearly every Fitbit model and has cornered the market on Apple Watch Series 5 deals, with the GPS model now starting at $355.
Meanwhile, Best Buy continues to offer the best deals across Apple's Series 4 lineup with every version discounted by at least $100. (There's also a $300 markdown on the higher-end, stainless steel version.) And though Walmart's mega-discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 has now come and gone, Target and Best Buy still have a few models selling for less than the Apple Store.
Read on to see our list of the top deals for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model. Many of these are available at the best prices we've seen this year.
Best Fitbit deals available now
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize.
This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.
This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $170 Target
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $218 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $300 at Target
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $349 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $399 at Best Buy (stainless steel)
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $464 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$170
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$218
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$300
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$300
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$329
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$349
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$355
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$454
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$485
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
