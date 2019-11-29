Biggest Black Friday 2019 deals: All of the Fitbit and Apple Watch models on sale now

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The Black Friday sales continue to keep prices low on the Apple Watch and the Fitbit, with almost every model currently available at a discount. Amazon has slashed the price of nearly every Fitbit model and has cornered the market on Apple Watch Series 5 deals, with the GPS model now starting at $355.

Meanwhile, Best Buy continues to offer the best deals across Apple's Series 4 lineup with every version discounted by at least $100. (There's also a $300 markdown on the higher-end, stainless steel version.) And though Walmart's mega-discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 has now come and gone, Target and Best Buy still have a few models selling for less than the Apple Store.

Read on to see our list of the top deals for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model. Many of these are available at the best prices we've seen this year.

Best Fitbit deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.

Fitbit This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now



Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $170 Target

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $218 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS plus Cellular (42mm): $300 at Target



Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now



Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)



Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $464 at Amazon



Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $218 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $300 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $300 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.