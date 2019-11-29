Biggest Black Friday 2019 deals: $120 Fitbit Versa SE, $129 Apple Watch 3 and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

Black Friday has arrived and the sales have already begun for Apple Watch and Fitbit, with almost every model currently available at discounted prices. At Amazon you'll find sales on a variety of Fitbits and the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $355. Best Buy has great deals on Apple's Series 4 range with savings of at least $100. You can also save $300 on the higher-end, stainless steel version. Walmart is now offering the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $129 (currently available in-stores only).

Read on to see our list of the top deals for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model. Some of these are available at the best prices we've seen this year.

Best Fitbit deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. This is the best price, though it's only for the black model.

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. It's a very good deal, if we don't say so ourselves. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Fitbit This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.





Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now



Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) this week starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:

We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale this week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now



Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)



Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $464 at Amazon



Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)





Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.