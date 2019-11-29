Esto también se puede leer en español.

Biggest Black Friday 2019 deals: $120 Fitbit Versa SE, $129 Apple Watch 3 and more

Happy Black Friday! Fitbit savings are here and discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 have started. The Series 3 drops to $129 tonight.

 Black Friday has arrived and the sales have already begun for Apple Watch and Fitbit, with almost every model currently available at discounted prices. At Amazon you'll find sales on a variety of Fitbits and the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $355. Best Buy has great deals on Apple's Series 4 range with savings of at least $100. You can also save $300 on the higher-end, stainless steel version. Walmart is now offering the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $129 (currently available in-stores only).

Read more: Apple Watch 3 vs. Fitbit Versa: Which smartwatch should you buy?

Read on to see our list of the top deals for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model. Some of these are available at the best prices we've seen this year.

Best Fitbit deals available now

Fitbit Inspire HR: $70

You save $30
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. This is the best price, though it's only for the black model.

$70 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2: $149

You save $50
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including AmazonBest BuyWalmart and Fitbit's own site. It's a very good deal, if we don't say so ourselves. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

$149 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa SE: $120

You save $80
This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

$120 at Best Buy


Fitbit Versa Lite: $99

You save $50
This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch

$99 at Amazon

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) this week starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $129 (Update: Available In-Store Only)

You save $70

We know that the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) Wednesday this week for $129. If you can't wait, Walmart has already lowered prices to $170 and $199 for the cellular equivalent. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$129 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $159 (Update: Out of Stock)

You save $70

We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale this week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$159 at Amazon

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

  • Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
  • Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
  • Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $464 at Amazon
  • Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)


Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

