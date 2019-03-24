Big-screen TV deals at Best Buy for March Madness and beyond

Sarah Tew/CNET

Just in time for March Madness, Best Buy has a host of TVs on sale this week. Even if you don't care about college basketball and haven't filled out a bracket, we are less than a month away from the final season of Game of Thrones, which is as good an excuse as any for a TV upgrade.

4K at 50 inches or less

TCL 4 Series Roku TV: 49-inch for $250 (save $90) If you can't quite afford the amazing TCL 6-series TV (on sale at Best Buy for $550 to $800), stepping down the TCL line will save you money -- albeit with compromises on picture quality. This 49-incher gets its smarts by way of Roku TV and includes 4K and HDR. CNET called it "an excellent choice for budget buyers focused on streaming and simplicity." See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Samsung UN50NU6900B 6 Series: $350 (save $80) Samsung This entry-level Samsung LED TV serves up a 50-inch screen with 4K and HDR. See at Best Buy

4K at 75 inches



TCL 6 series Roku TV ($1,500) Sarah Tew/CNET The biggest version of CNET's favorite bang-for-the-buck TV is on sale for the first time, $300 less than its original selling price. In our review of the 65-inch version we saw excellent image quality and loved the built-in Roku streaming. See at Best Buy Read more

LG OLED deals

If you want the best picture quality, bar none, you'll want to step up to an LG OLED. These 2018 models are still pricey, but they cost a lot less than the 2019 versions. Our experts don't expect the newer sets to offer a big step up in picture, so you're safe buying a 2018 model now.

LG B8 Series (55-inch): $1,500 (save $200) LG At $1,000 less than the 55-inch 2019 C9, LG's least expensive 2018 OLED TV is now even less expensive. This 55-inch model serves up a 4K resolution, and CNET Reviews found the B8 series "delivers perfect black levels, superb uniformity, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture." See at Best Buy Read more

LG C8 Series: $1,700 (save $200) LG Priced at $1,200 less than the 65-inch 2019 C9, the C8 series has processing that gives you slightly better image quality than the B8. This 55-inch model is the smallest panel in the series but still delivers a 4K resolution. CNET's resident TV expert, David Katzmaier said, "LG's C8 OLED TV sets the standard against which all high-end TVs will be judged." See at Best Buy Read more