Big savings on big laptops: Three 17-inch models on sale

A laptop with a 17.3-inch screen isn't the most versatile of systems. They are heavy and a bit unwieldy and certainly aren't meant for joining you on your daily commute. Such a laptop makes sense, however, if you are looking to add another entertainment outlet to your home. Unlike a desktop PC, a desktop replacement laptop can be lugged from room to room so you can start binging a show on the couch and finish it in bed. With a roomy 17.3-inch screen, watching Netflix is more enjoyable and immersive than on a smaller laptop or tiny tablet. And their larger chassis leave room for bigger speakers and better audio output than that of your typical, tinny laptop speakers.
Many 17.3-inch laptops are high-end configurations built for gaming with associated high-end prices. The four laptops here from Dell, HP and LG fall in the multimedia category. They don't have high-powered graphics for 3D games, but they offer great bang for the buck and should be able to handle some media-editing tasks when you aren't streaming movies and shows.
This 17.3-inch model from Dell features an Intel Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. For storage, it offers dual drives -- a speedy 256GB SSD along with a high-capacity 1TB hard drive. The 17.3-inch touch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and can be rotated 360 degrees to turn the laptop into a gigantic tablet. Its eighth-gen CPU is a generation behind but is still a very capable Core i7 chip with four cores and eight threads. At $1,015, it's only $20 off its all-time low price.
This 17.3-inch model from HP features a 10th-gen Intel i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 17.3-inch touch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and touch support but can't be rotated into tablet mode. It has a newer processor and slightly better graphics than the Dell Inspiron above and is currently at its lowest price ever.
This LG features the same eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU as the Dell Inspiron above and the same 16GB of RAM as both Dell and HP models. It relies on integrated Intel graphics, which means it's not as good a choice if you plan on using it for photo- or video-editing as the Dell or HP and their entry-level GeForce GPUs. But with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution, its 17.3-inch display packs in more pixels than either the Dell or HP. The LP Gram 17's greatest attribute, however, is its weight. Or lack thereof. At 2.9 pounds, this 17.3-inch desktop replacement weighs the same as your typical 13.3-inch ultraportable. At its current price, it's only $17 above its all-time low.
