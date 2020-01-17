Big savings on big laptops: Three 17-inch models on sale

Sarah Tew/CNET

A laptop with a 17.3-inch screen isn't the most versatile of systems. They are heavy and a bit unwieldy and certainly aren't meant for joining you on your daily commute. Such a laptop makes sense, however, if you are looking to add another entertainment outlet to your home. Unlike a desktop PC, a desktop replacement laptop can be lugged from room to room so you can start binging a show on the couch and finish it in bed. With a roomy 17.3-inch screen, watching Netflix is more enjoyable and immersive than on a smaller laptop or tiny tablet. And their larger chassis leave room for bigger speakers and better audio output than that of your typical, tinny laptop speakers.

Many 17.3-inch laptops are high-end configurations built for gaming with associated high-end prices. The four laptops here from Dell, HP and LG fall in the multimedia category. They don't have high-powered graphics for 3D games, but they offer great bang for the buck and should be able to handle some media-editing tasks when you aren't streaming movies and shows.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 17.3-inch model from Dell features an Intel Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. For storage, it offers dual drives -- a speedy 256GB SSD along with a high-capacity 1TB hard drive. The 17.3-inch touch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and can be rotated 360 degrees to turn the laptop into a gigantic tablet. Its eighth-gen CPU is a generation behind but is still a very capable Core i7 chip with four cores and eight threads. At $1,015, it's only $20 off its all-time low price.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 17.3-inch model from HP features a 10th-gen Intel i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 17.3-inch touch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and touch support but can't be rotated into tablet mode. It has a newer processor and slightly better graphics than the Dell Inspiron above and is currently at its lowest price ever.