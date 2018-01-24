Big game's coming, so are TV deals: A 65-inch Sceptre for $540

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Sceptre

I'm not sure if you've heard, but there's a football game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4.

Consequently, you might thinking, "Okay, time to splurge on that big, big screen so I can watch in style." As always, there are some sweet TV deals to be had in the days leading up to the Big Game -- and I've got what I think is the sweetest.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Sceptre U650CV-U 65-inch 4K TV for $539.99 shipped (plus tax). That's well below the vast majority of other 65-inch models I've been tracking, most of which are priced at $700, and also below anything I spotted on Black Friday.

Go dumb or go home

The Sceptre is a "dumb" TV, meaning if you want to stream content from the likes of Amazon, Hulu and Netflix (and of course you do), you'll have to BYO streaming box or stick.

Totally fine. I'm guessing you probably have one already; if not, you can easily find one for $30-40. That's still way cheaper than getting a 65-inch TV with Roku built in: I couldn't find one for less than $700.

It'll use up an HDMI port, of course, but this model has them to spare: four in all. That leaves room for your cable box, game console and, oh, let's say your laptop (because maybe you want to play Quiplash or something).

This is also a 4K TV, of course, as most models are nowadays -- not that that really matters for the Super Bowl, which won't be broadcast in 4K. That's the unfortunate reality right now: Very little content is available in that ultra-high-definition format. (And if I'm being honest, very little content needs to be. Though sports is the one exception! I don't need to watch "The Good Place" in 4K, but I sure would like to see some college hoops that way.)

Although it has a refresh rate of "just" 60Hz, the Sceptre employs something called Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation to deliver 120Hz-level smoothing -- the better for things like sports and video games. If you're a little confused by all that, I highly recommend learning the truth about 4K TV refresh rates. (TL;DR: Don't pay extra for sky-high refresh rates.)

The U650CV-U scored a 4.2-star average from Walmart customers. A couple of the 1-star ratings can be attributed to TVs damaged during shipping, one reason I recommend in-store pickup if you have that option.

One last thing to consider: Like nearly all TVs, this one comes with a one-year warranty. Walmart offers a 3-year extended plan for $69, but remember that your credit card will very likely give you a second year of coverage at no additional cost.

Your thoughts?

Brother

Bonus deal: If you like the idea of an all-in-one laser printer but don't need color, grab this quick: Amazon has the Brother HL-L2390DW all-in-one for $99.99 shipped. (It's available from Best Buy for the same price.)

This monochrome laser can also scan and make copies, but faxing isn't part of the equation. Neither is an auto-document feeder -- here you're just getting a flatbed. However, it does support auto-duplexing, meaning you can crank out double-sided prints.

It also does all the wireless things: AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Wi-Fi Direct, etc. As for toner, because this is a new model, there aren't a lot of third-party options yet -- but if other Brother printers are any indication, you should have no trouble finding cartridges in the $20-30 range.

Want to learn more? Here's a useful Brother HL-L2390DW review.