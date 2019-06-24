Sarah Tew/CNET

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day -- likely to begin next month on July 15 -- to save on TVs. Walmart is running deals right now on a wide range of TVs, from modest 32-inch models to 75-inch behemoths.

Yes, most of these are 2018 models, but don't worry: You're getting a much better deal, and many of the newer models have only incremental picture quality improvements.

Note that the products discussed here are independently chosen by our editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

JVC 32-inch Roku Smart LED TV (LT-32MAW388): $110 (save $90) This relatively small TV from JVC falls short of full HD 1080p resolution -- but at this 32-inch screen size, it won't matter a bit. It also has Roku on board for dead-simple access to just about every streaming app available, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV and more. It's nearly half off and could make an inexpensive addition to your home as a secondary TV or dedicated screen for your Xbox or PS4. $110.00 at Walmart

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV (55S425): $330 Even at its list price, the TCL 4 Series is a great deal. You won't get the deepest black and best picture quality at this price point, but this 55-inch model delivers 4K resolution along with HDR. And it features built-in Roku streaming smarts. $330.00 at Walmart Read TCL S425 series (2019 Roku TV) review

Hisense 60-inch Roku Smart LED TV (60R5800E): $330 (save $170) This 60 incher from Hisense boasts a 4K resolution, HDR and Roku. You'd be hard pressed to find 60-inch TV for less what this Hisense is currently selling for. $330.00 at Walmart

Sony 65-inch Bravia X900F (XBR65X900F): $1,498 (save $700) CNET Reviews loved the image quality of this midrange 4K Bravia model, with its deep black levels, accurate color, solid video processing and very good high dynamic range performance. The only issue we had with it was its price, but that's less of an issue now that Walmart has slashed it by $700 to bring the cost to an all-time low. $1,498.00 at Walmart Read Sony XBR-X900F series review

Vizio 75-inch E-Series Smart LED TV (E75-F2): $1,000 (save $548) Vizio's budget E Series is getting replaced by the new V Series, but that just means there are deals to be had on the remaining 2018 E Series models. Plus, the V Series has big shoes to fill. Vizio's E Series has long been favorite of CNET's for budget buyers, thanks to local dimming technology. You can save big on this 75-inch E Series model. $1,000.00 at Walmart Read Vizio E-Series 2018 review