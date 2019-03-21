Big cow tests animal store Petco's 'all leashed pets are welcome' policy

Shelly Lumpkin/Facebook

Adoring pet owners who love taking their cats and dogs wherever they go know they can bring their furry friends inside retail pet food store Petco. But two Texas ranchers decided to test Petco's policy that "all leashed pets are welcome in the store" by bringing in their beloved bovine.

Ranchers Vincent Browning and Shelly Lumpkin put a leash on their African Watusi steer and took him into their local Petco in Atascocita this week, according to news reports.

Browning's steer, named Oliver, is famous in his own right, having a Facebook page of his own with 34,817 followers.

African Watusi steers don't look like the typical cow. They weigh an impressive 1,000 to 1,600 pounds (454 to 726 kilograms).

Their unusually large horns have the largest circumference found in any cattle breed. The largest horns have been measured as 37.5 inches (95.25 centimeters) by the Guinness World Records in 2003.

"We decided to take a chance and call Petco's bluff on the 'All leashed pets are welcome' policy; the awesome crew at Petco - Atascocita did not disappoint!" Browning posted on his Facebook page. "They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms," Browning continued. "The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us."

Petco has since responded regarding the steer's visit. "We mean it when we say ALL leashed pets are welcome in our stores," the company said on Facebook Tuesday.

Good to know Petco doesn't have a beef with leashed farm animals stopping by.