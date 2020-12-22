Biden's @POTUS Twitter account might not inherit Trump's followers

Angela Lang/CNET

The @POTUS account on Twitter currently has 33 million followers. On January 20, 2021, that number might reset to zero. According to a Bloomberg report, President-elect Joe Biden won't inherit the followers of the previous administration when he officially takes control the account on the popular social media platform.

Last month, Twitter confirmed that Biden would get the rights to the @POTUS handle, which stands for President of the United States, on the platform whether or not President Donald Trump concedes by then. The first lady's @FLOTUS twitter account and the press secretary's @PressSec account will also be handed over, and their follower counts will reportedly be reset.

If true, this decision would be a reversal of what happened in 2016, when Trump's incoming administration inherited the @POTUS account from President Barack Obama complete with millions of followers. People who follow Biden's personal account and the @WhiteHouse account will get a one time notification when the transition happens, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter didn't confirm the report to CNET, but noted via email that it has "been in ongoing discussions with the Biden transition team on a number of aspects related to White House account transfers."

Biden's transition team didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.