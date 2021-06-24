Biden's new $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan includes $65B for universal broadband

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday agreed to a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan that includes building out high-speed universal broadband across the nation. The infrastructure framework will use two-thirds of the resources from Biden's proposed American Jobs Plan, and also includes clean transportation, clean water infrastructure, renewable energy infrastructure and climate change resilience.

Under the plan, $65 billion will be invested in broadband for all. It proposes state and local investment in broadband infrastructure as well as using the proceeds from 5G spectrum auctions.

Read more: What the US can learn from Europe about broadband affordability

It's a step backwards from the $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan previously proposed by Biden in March, which included $100 billion for broadband infrastructure. In March, Biden spoke about the digital divide, and how more than 30 million Americans have no access to broadband while those living in urban and suburban markets face broadband bills that are too expensive.

"Democracy requires compromise," the White House said in a fact sheet published Thursday. "The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will make life better for millions of Americans, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth and position the United States to win the 21st century."

The new infrastructure framework also includes spending $7.5 billion to build a national network along highways of electric vehicle (EV) chargers as part of Biden's plan to build 500,000 EV chargers.

The infrastructure plan has yet to be voted on by Congress.