Biden will reportedly order FTC to make rules on right-to-repair

Right-to-repair is a hot topic in both the tech and auto industries, with some manufacturers making it difficult for third parties to access information needed to fix devices. A new report from Bloomberg on Tuesday says the White House plans to get involved with the issue.

President Joe Biden will reportedly have the Federal Trade Commission create new rules to prevent companies from limiting customers from repairing their own products or having it done at a third-party shop. The agency will decide the scope of the order, according to Bloomberg, though the president's order is expected to mention phone manufacturers. Without specifics, it's unclear exactly how the rules might impact companies.

The White House and the FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.