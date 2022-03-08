Biden Will Reportedly Ban Oil Imports From Russia

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is expected to ban imports of oil and natural gas from Russia as soon as Tuesday, according to reports from Bloomberg and The Washington Post. It would be the latest move by the administration against Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban will include oil, liquefied natural gas and coal from Russia, according to Bloomberg. So far, Russian oil and gas have been largely spared from US and European sanctions. Russia is one of the world's largest producers of crude and natural gas, providing roughly 30% of the European Union's crude oil supply and almost 40% of its gasoline.

The UK will also reportedly ban all imports of oil from Russia, which will be phased in over the coming months. The UK ban will not apply to Russian gas, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission on Tuesday also outlined a plan to reduce Europe's dependance on fossil fuels from Russia "well before" 2030.

The price of oil has spiked since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher costs at the gas pump.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m. ET today about additional actions to hold Russia accountable for the war on Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in a move US President Joe Biden in called the "brutal attack." The US, EU and UK have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, including ones aimed directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin. More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine amid the war, according to a United Nations official.

