Biden unveils picks for health officials that will lead COVID-19 response

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced key health positions that'll lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic when he takes office in January. Biden will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services and Harvard infectious disease expert Dr. Rochelle Walensky to be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This trusted and accomplished team of leaders will bring the highest level of integrity, scientific rigor, and crisis-management experience to one of the toughest challenges America has ever faced — getting the pandemic under control so that the American people can get back to work, back to their lives, and back to their loved ones," Biden said in a release.

In the US, more than 282,000 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 14 million cases have been confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard.

