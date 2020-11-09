Biden transition team forms COVID-19 advisory board

Angela Lang/CNET

The transition team for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday announced the formation off a COVID-19 advisory board to help shape the upcoming administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The board is comprised of 13 public health experts and will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, a former FDA commissioner; Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former US surgeon general; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a researcher at Yale university.

"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," said Biden in a statement. "The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations."

On multiple days last week the US reported over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The total number of coronavirus cases in the US is nearing 10 million and more than 200,000 have died.

More to come.

