Biden to say 90% of adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in three weeks

President Joe Biden on Monday will unveiled another milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations in the US. The president will announce that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a shot within the next three weeks, setting April 19 as the new target date, according to the White House. To meet this goal, the Biden administration will increase the number of pharmacies in the federal vaccination program and set up more mass vaccinations sites.

Last week, Biden said his administration wanted to see 200 million Americans vaccinated within his first 100 days in office, after already hitting an earlier goal of 100 million shots. The administration also said it was investing $10 billion to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines to "the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities across the country," with much of the funding coming from the American Rescue Plan.

In total, more than 145 million people have been vaccinated in the US, according to numbers from John Hopkins University, with over 49 million of them fully vaccinated. But even as vaccinations ramp up, health officials are warning that Americans need to continue to take precautions. On Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she's seeing "concerning trends" in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope," Walensky said. "But right now I'm scared."

Walensky urged Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine when available and to recommit to prevention measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

