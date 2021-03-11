Biden to mark anniversary of COVID-19 shutdown tonight. How to watch

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver his first prime-time address, marking one year since shutdowns and other restrictions were put in place across the US in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The president will discuss sacrifices many Americans have made over the last year and "the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

The address comes a year to the day since the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. Though COVID-19 vaccines offer hope that life could soon return to normal, more than 524,000 people have died in the US from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

Biden will also look forward in his address, said Psaki, highlighting the role Americans will play in beating the virus and getting the country back to normal.

What time will Biden's address start?

Biden will give the address from the East Room of the White House on Thursday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

How can you watch?

The president's address will be available on the White House website as well as the White House YouTube page.

It will also likely be carried by broadcast and cable TV news networks, possibly including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and CNN.